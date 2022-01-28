High charges make shops reluctant to accept Bizum Shops are reluctant to accept this form of payment as commission is high, in some cases up to two euros per transaction

Bizum, the new form of mobile payment which enables people to send and receive money in real time with no need for bank details, is popular with individuals but not with shops because businesses who offer this facility to their customers have to pay such high commission rates. In some cases, these can be as much as two euros per transaction.

At present, only about 500 businesses in Spain accept this form of payment, although its use has increased considerably between individuals during the pandemic and the company says the growth has been steady over recent months.