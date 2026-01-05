Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Weather

Hail comes as a surprise in Malaga towns

Aemet activated a storm warning this afternoon in Axarquía, east of Malaga, although the worst wintry weather is developing in Guadalmar, Churriana and Alhaurín de la Torre

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Monday, 5 January 2026, 18:33

Hailstorms have been reported this Monday afternoon on the western part of Malaga city as well as in areas such as Guadalmar, Churriana and Alhaurín de la Torre.

National weather agency Aemet had previously issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, with the possibility of small hail showers, in the Axarquía area east of Malaga. In the end the location was different.

There have also been storms and showers in the area around the city of Malaga. In any case, these were brief and isolated episodes, which did not have major repercussions.

Cold for Kings Day

For 6 January, Epiphany, the weather will be twofold: on the one hand, cold, as it is expected to be the coldest day so far this winter in the province. In the case of Malaga city, the maximum will be 12 degrees, and the minimum will be 6. Inland, in places such as Antequera, maximums of 6 degrees and minimums of minus 2 degrees are expected.

In addition to the above, two other warnings have been activated for slight risk (yellow): this time for westerly and land-based winds of up to 70 km/h; and for rough seas, with north-westerly winds of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and strong waves.

Looking ahead to next weekend, the scenario will change completely. There will be no rain from Friday to Sunday, skies will be lightly cloudy and temperatures will clearly rise: highs will again be pleasant, around 16-17 degrees Celsius (8 degrees minimum).

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol village ends year in darkness after second power cut in four days
  2. 2 Urban development law blocks plans for major hotel and golf project on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 The best honey in Andalucía comes from the Malaga mountains
  4. 4 Used coffin found in bin behind Spanish cemetery
  5. 5 Valencia CF coach lost with kids in boat tragedy
  6. 6 Children around the region await the arrival of their Majesties from the East
  7. 7 Adiós to a long list of legendary stars
  8. 8 Masterclass in Gijón sees Malaga CF surge to within reach of the play-off places
  9. 9 The Huelin family: Taking care of the workers in Malaga
  10. 10 Amateur choir invites new voices to join its 'welcoming community of singers'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Hail comes as a surprise in Malaga towns

Hail comes as a surprise in Malaga towns