Hail comes as a surprise in Malaga towns

Hailstorms have been reported this Monday afternoon on the western part of Malaga city as well as in areas such as Guadalmar, Churriana and Alhaurín de la Torre.

National weather agency Aemet had previously issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, with the possibility of small hail showers, in the Axarquía area east of Malaga. In the end the location was different.

There have also been storms and showers in the area around the city of Malaga. In any case, these were brief and isolated episodes, which did not have major repercussions.

Cold for Kings Day

For 6 January, Epiphany, the weather will be twofold: on the one hand, cold, as it is expected to be the coldest day so far this winter in the province. In the case of Malaga city, the maximum will be 12 degrees, and the minimum will be 6. Inland, in places such as Antequera, maximums of 6 degrees and minimums of minus 2 degrees are expected.

In addition to the above, two other warnings have been activated for slight risk (yellow): this time for westerly and land-based winds of up to 70 km/h; and for rough seas, with north-westerly winds of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and strong waves.

Looking ahead to next weekend, the scenario will change completely. There will be no rain from Friday to Sunday, skies will be lightly cloudy and temperatures will clearly rise: highs will again be pleasant, around 16-17 degrees Celsius (8 degrees minimum).