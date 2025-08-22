Guardia Civil investigates two people for the illegal capture of protected wild birds

Friday, 22 August 2025, 19:20 Share

The Guardia Civil from Rincón de la Victoria, as part of the services of prevention and protection of the natural environment, are investigating two people, aged 62 and 72, for a crime against wildlife after they were caught using non-selective means of capture in the town of Macharaviaya in Malaga.

The action took place on 19 June, when the officers were in an area known as Arroyo Porcin, in the municipality of Macharaviaya. They located two individuals next to a natural pond, a common area for wild birds to pass through and drink, using illegal means to capture birds.

The pair had deployed a vertical net, about two metres wide and fifty centimetres high, as well as a live finch in a cage used to lure other finches, the Guardia Civil said in a statement.

During the inspection, another cage was found with two live birds of the same species, one of which had a nail tied to its left leg to prevent it from escaping. In addition, they had two other nets, of the "copillo" type, a vertical net with four intertwined wicker reeds and eight metal pegs used as anchors.

As a result, these two people were identified and investigated for a crime against wildlife.

The seized birds, belonging to the finch family, are protected by national and European regulations and their capture is expressly prohibited as they are not game species.