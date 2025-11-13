Woman arrested for 45 thefts from cars, homes and shops in Guadalhorce valley town

SUR Malaga Thursday, 13 November 2025, 19:17 Share

The Guardia Civil in Alhaurín el Grande have arrested a woman as the alleged perpetrator of 45 robberies and thefts committed in the municipality between February and September of this year. The investigation began after a significant increase in the number of thefts in the Guadalhorce valley town, so police officers set up a sting operation to identify and arrest the perpetrator or perpetrators.

The types of the crimes committed was different, as thefts had been reported inside vehicles parked in public car parks, but also in commercial establishments and homes, including one robbery with violence and intimidation. However, the investigators discovered that they all followed the same pattern in the way they were committed.

After analysing complaints lodged by the victims, witness statements and the operational steps taken, the officers were able to identify the alleged perpetrator of the crimes, who turned out to be a middle-aged woman from Alhaurín el Grande, according to the Guardia Civil in a statement.

The officers proceeded to arrest the woman and she was subsequently brought before the court for the alleged commission of 45 crimes against property and the socio-economic order, and the judicial authority ordered her to be remanded in prison.