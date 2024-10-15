Where is the true source of the Guadalhorce river, considered the most important in Malaga province?

Javier Almellones Malaga Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 10:05 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The water from the Guadalhorce river is collected in reservoirs at several points along its course which supplies the majority of Malaga's households. It also passes through areas of considerable historical and ecological significance, such as the Gaitanes gorge and the Guadalhorce estuary reserve. It runs through around a dozen municipalities, making it by far the most important river, both in terms of flow and length, in the province.

However, the Guadalhorce river, which spans just over 150 kilometres, actually originates not in Malaga but in the neighbouring province of Granada, just a few hundred metres away from the provincial boundary. Many people regard the Fuente de los Cien Caños ('fountain of a hundred streams') as the unofficial source of the river. However, the true origin is clearly geographically marked, identifying a location on the other side of the Sierra de San Jorge.

Specifically, this part of the mountain lies within the municipality of Loja, in a region known as the Puerto de los Alazores, which does also encompass some of Malaga province.

Zoom The vegetation makes it difficult to see this spring, which can dry up in summer. J.A.

Although the source is located here, it's not particularly impressive. During the summer, and even for months afterwards, it is usually just a small trickle of water and looks quite unremarkable. Those driving along the road from Villanueva del Trabuco to Alfarnate (MA-4100) usually pass by it without even noticing as there is no sign and it doesn't appear on Google Maps. The source is situated about 900 metres above sea level, and its exact location is listed on the Conoce tus Fuentes website, a project developed by the water institute of the University of Granada.

The spot is located roughly seven hundred metres beyond the provincial boundary from Villanueva del Trabuco. To the right of the road, it can be accessed via an unpaved and unmarked track. A large poplar tree serves as a landmark and at its base is the water spring which marks the official source of the province's most important river. Thorn bushes make access difficult and obscure the view. The spring is very small, with no significant flow of water. In fact, during the summer and even into early autumn, it often runs dry, much like many other springs in the mountains of San Jorge.

Zoom The Fuente de los Cien Caños, on the other side of the San Jorge mountain range, is popularly and considered the source of the river. J.A.

On the other side of the mountain range, in Malaga province, the Fuente de los Cien Caños usually promises a more impressive sight. It's widely regarded as the source of the river. Nevertheless, it also often suffers during the summer months and can be affected by extended periods of drought.

The Guadalhorce, as is the case with many other rivers, is formed by the combination of several aquifers. It begins to take shape at the previously mentioned Fuente de los Cien Caños , which is why this location is now popularly regarded as the river's source, even though that isn't geographically accurate.