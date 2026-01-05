12 families evacuated in Málaga province after torrential rains flood buildings in Monda

Storm Francis caused a significant amount of incidents in Malaga province on Sunday, prompting the activation of a red alert for high risk. Monda was one of the municipalities most affected, with several houses and residential complexes flooded on Calle Marbella.

According to Monda town hall, the seriousness of the events prompted immediate action by the mayor and the councillors of the ruling team, who went to the area with members of the Local Police and civil protection. The main objective was to assess the damage and guarantee the safety of the people living in the properties in question.

Given the extent of the flooding, it was necessary for the fire brigade to intervene, especially in the building known as 'La Roca'. After the initial inspection, it was decided to proceed with the preventive evacuation of the building. From what SUR has learnt, up to 12 families had to leave their homes, at least for the night.

Resettlement

The town hall managed the relocation of the La Roca residents, who were transferred to Hotel El Castillo, where they spent the night. The technical services have begun to assess the state of the building in order to determine whether the rains have caused damage that could compromise its safety and whether it will be necessary to adopt new measures in the coming days.

The town hall has indicated that the emergency plan remains active, with constant monitoring of the situation and the rate of incidents, both in this area and in other parts of the municipality. The municipal services continue working on assessing the damage and supervising any possible damage caused by the storm, a task that will continue throughout Monday.