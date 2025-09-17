Tickets now on sale to visit Malaga's famous Caminito del Rey gorge walkway from 2 December to 22 March 2026

Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 11:04 Share

As from today, Wednesday 17 September, tickets will be on sale to visit Malaga province's famous El Caminito del Rey gorge walk from 2 December this year to 22 March 2026. Tickets will be on sale from 10am onwards at www.caminitodelrey.info at a price of ten euros for general admission tickets or 18 euros for guided tours. Sales for the general public and travel agencies will be open at the same time.

This was announced by the vice president and deputy for infrastructure and sustainable territory of Malaga provincial authority, Cristóbal Ortega. Ortega pointed out that, coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the opening of El Caminito del Rey to the public, work began in March on the extension of the path, which reinforces the options and safety of the tourist attraction. It will be a 110-metre-long footbridge and forms part of an alternative route in the final section of this enclave.

Access to the Caminito del Rey is open to children aged eight and over, and children under 14 must provide proof of age. It will be open on Monday 22 and 29 December, and closed on 24, 25 and 31 December, and 1 January 2026. The opening hours for this period are from 9am until 2.40pm.

The ticket sales period for schools for the 2025/2026 academic year is also open until 1 December, by sending an email to centros@caminitodelrey.info.

Visitor centre and car park

El Caminito del Rey has a visitor reception centre located in the municipality of Ardales. It has a viewing terrace overlooking the Conde del Guadalhorce reservoir, and inside visitors can find information about the old Caminito and its restoration in 2015, funded by the provincial council, which turned it from the most dangerous path in the world into a totally safe path that has become a revitalising factor for the area. It also provides information on the flora, fauna and geology of the Desfiladero de los Gaitanes natural site, along with photographs and tourist information on the surrounding municipalities.

The visitor centre has a car park with capacity for 240 vehicles. The price is two euros for the whole day and can be paid on the website when purchasing the ticket. A shuttle bus runs from the car park to the Caminito and back. The ticket is valid for the whole day and can be purchased on the website or paid directly (in cash only) to the bus driver. The price is 2.50 euros.

The Caminito can also be reached by the Cercanías (local train) service to El Chorro/Caminito del Rey from María Zambrano and Málaga Centro stations.

Caminito del Rey

The Caminito del Rey, currently managed by the joint venture Sando Salzillo Servicios Integrales and Mundo Management, is an aerial path built into the walls of the Desfiladero de los Gaitanes natural park, in the municipalities of Álora, Ardales and Antequera. The Guadalhorce river flows through it after passing through the reservoirs of El Chorro, Guadalhorce, Guadalteba and Gaitanejo.

It is three kilometres long and barely one metre wide. One of the best-known parts of the enclave is the cantilever, a hanging footbridge 105 metres above the ground. This footbridge will soon be joined by another 110-metre walkway, which will be the longest in Spain.

A visit to the Caminito del Rey is also an opportunity to enjoy the landscapes and the communities of fauna linked to the rocky habitats. The abundant rock birds are particularly relevant, with numerous breeding pairs of griffon vultures, red-billed choughs and Alpine swifts, while golden eagles, peregrine falcons and endangered species such as Bonelli's eagles and Egyptian vultures are much rarer.

For this reason, in this protected area there is a regulation of uses and activities, established in its corresponding natural resources management plan, which makes the conservation of the natural heritage compatible with its public and recreational use.