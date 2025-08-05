Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Three-year-old child dies in swimming pool in inland Malaga province town

Paramedics could do nothing to save the little girl, who was found with signs of drowning on Monday evening

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 11:34

The Guardia Civil is investigating the death of a three-year-old girl in a swimming pool in Alhaurín de la Torre in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley. The alarm was raised on Monday, at around 7.15pm, after the little girl was found with signs of drowning, various sources confirmed to SUR.

It happened at a private property located in the Taralpe area. Local Police, Guardia Civil and 061 emergency health personnel arrived at the scene of the incident, but their attempts to revive the little girl were unsuccessful. The victim, according to sources, was Dutch.

For reasons that are still being investigated, the child was found floating in the pool. Then, according to sources, the 061 emergency health service received a call from a woman screaming that a girl was drowning, asking for an ambulance to be sent urgently.

The efforts of the health workers were in vain and it was only possible to confirm the death of the youngster, by drowning.

The investigation is now in the hands of the Guardia Civil.

