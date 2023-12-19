Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Three dead after crash involving a lorry and two cars on the A-355 in Coín
112 incident

Three dead after crash involving a lorry and two cars on the A-355 in Coín

The accident happened at around 1.30pm this Tuesday afternoon at kilometre 4 of the road that passes through the Malaga province town

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 15:15

There has been a serious road traffic accident this Tuesday afternoon (19 December) in Malaga province, resulting in the deaths of three people.

According to Malaga provincial fire brigade (CPB) sources, the crash happened at around 1.30pm at kilometre 4 of the A-355 as it passes through Coín.

The CPB reported there was a collision between three vehicles, one of them a lorry and two cars, resulting in the deaths of three people. One of the drivers was reported to be unhurt.

Emergency services are still at the scene and the road remains closed in both directions, according to the Directorate-General of Traffic roads authority.

