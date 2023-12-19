Three dead after crash involving a lorry and two cars on the A-355 in Coín

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 15:15 | Updated 15:32h. Compartir Copiar enlace

There has been a serious road traffic accident this Tuesday afternoon (19 December) in Malaga province, resulting in the deaths of three people.

According to Malaga provincial fire brigade (CPB) sources, the crash happened at around 1.30pm at kilometre 4 of the A-355 as it passes through Coín.

The CPB reported there was a collision between three vehicles, one of them a lorry and two cars, resulting in the deaths of three people. One of the drivers was reported to be unhurt.

Emergency services are still at the scene and the road remains closed in both directions, according to the Directorate-General of Traffic roads authority.