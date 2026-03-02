Malaga crime: police arrest three suspects for 26 robberies in shops and establishments

Monday, 2 March 2026, 14:42 Share

The Guardia Civil have arrested three suspects for a total of 26 robberies with force in several towns in Malaga province, specifically in the Guadalhorce Valley.

The police located the first suspect in January, within the framework of operation 'Trópico', after detecting several robberies in shops and establishments in Álora, Cártama, Alhaurín el Grande and Pizarra.

According to the investigation, the perpetrator, who has numerous previous convictions for similar crimes, would use cutting tools and scaling techniques to steal professional machinery and solar panels of high economic value.

The other two suspects were the subject of operation 'Cerillo', which focused on a group specialising in nighttime robbery of commercial establishments (supermarkets, pharmacies, bars).

The perpetrators would act very quickly, moving between different towns in the Guadalhorce Valley to commit the assaults. They would always hide their faces with balaclavas and use sledgehammers and crowbars to break in. Once inside the establishments, they would gain access to the cash register and steal the proceeds from the day.

The police caught the two suspects in the act of committing another robbery. The perpetrators put up resistance during the arrest and one of them even exerted such force that he broke the handcuffs.

The three suspects are already in prison.