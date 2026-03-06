Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A man working on the new Caminito del Rey footbridge in Malaga province. Sur
Tourism

Helicopters and zip lines used to build Spain's longest suspension bridge in Malaga

The 110-metre structure at Caminito del Rey is nearing completion, offering a new thrill for the iconic trail’s 10th anniversary

Antonio M. Romero

Antonio M. Romero

Málaga

Friday, 6 March 2026, 15:59

The Caminito del Rey is set to reinforce its status as a global adventure destination with the installation of a new 110-metre-long suspension bridge.

Once completed, it will be the largest pedestrian suspension bridge in Spain, hanging 50 metres above the ground near the El Chorro tunnel and the historic iron railway bridge in Álora.

A feat of vertical engineering

Due to the inaccessible terrain of the Desfiladero de los Gaitanes gorge, the construction process is exceptionally complex:

  • Airborne logistics: Heavy lifting is managed via helicopters, which transport sections of the 38-tonne structure to the site.

  • Vertical work: Specialised workers from the firm Sando utilise zip lines and climbing gear to install the bridge's 17 tonnes of steel and wood components.

  • Smart infrastructure: The project includes 300 metres of new paths, fibre optics, high-definition surveillance cameras, and a new control centre.

Malaga-based company Sando is responsible for the installation, worth 1.5 million euros. The budget comes from the Caminito's own revenue, thanks to the three million visitors that hace walked it since the path's reopening in 2015.

Although there is still no opening date for the new bridge, work is progressing. The terrain presents certain complications, such as naturally occurring fractures in the rock.

The new suspension bridge also involves the creation of 300 metres of new path, railings, fibre optics, surveillance cameras, a control hut, silvicultural treatment, planting and irrigation.

The total structure will weigh 38 tonnes, of which 17 tonnes will be the new bridge. With such figures, it is no surprise that the assembly and installation require the use of helicopters.

Work at height.

Zoom

Work at height. Sur

Head of the provincial authority Francisco Salado says that the modifications of the Caminito respect "the natural site", with safety being a "priority".

Salado also highlights the tourist impact of the Caminito del Rey. Thanks to it, the number of accommodation establishments in the area has quadrupled in the last decade. In addition, the site has created 658 jobs and it generates an economic impact of 64 million euros.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga tourists stranded in Middle East as flight prices hit
  2. 2 Spanish government hands over section of N-340 road to Vélez-Málaga
  3. 3 St David's Day bash in Benalmádena raises 3,000 euros for children's cancer cause
  4. 4 Historic El Morche beachside football pitch to be torn up after 60 years
  5. 5 Two arrested and 20 kilos of cannabis seized during raid in Axarquía village
  6. 6 2026 Year of the Fire Horse: the ancient Spanish ritual that brings the legend to life
  7. 7 Two-month culture and entertainment programme returns to Benalmádena port
  8. 8 Casabermeja offers flavour and tradition during its spring culinary route
  9. 9 Nerja family launches 'Beneste' hotel brand to spearhead sustainable Axarquía and beyond expansion
  10. 10 Seven juveniles arrested in connection with burglary in Gibraltar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Helicopters and zip lines used to build Spain's longest suspension bridge in Malaga

Helicopters and zip lines used to build Spain&#039;s longest suspension bridge in Malaga