This horseshoe arch, hidden in an inland castle in Malaga province, will remind you of the Alhambra

Viewpoints similar to this one can be found in the Alhambra or Malaga's Alcazaba - but it's less common to find structures so well preserved inland. The horseshoe arch of the castle of Álora is an exception and can be considered one of the most outstanding architectural elements of the Al-Andalus period in the Guadalhorce valley.

The arch forms part of Álora castle, at the top of Cerro de las Torres. On the peak of the hill, the castle offers spectacular views of Álora town itself but also nearby towns and a large part of the Guadalhorce valley.

The arch used to be part of the castle's gateway. Today a flight of steps lead up to the arch, but centuries ago it was just a very steep slope. It's possible that the gate was originally from the tenth century, but the horseshoe arch, as historian Virgilio Martínez Enamorado explains in a description of it, "exhibits an undeniable connection to Granada, possibly from the 14th century".

It is two metres wide and four metres high, and composed of two different types of stone. "Up to the impost line, there are thick ashlars similar to those seen at the base of the towers and in the upper part, smaller and fairly regular rectangular bricks," described Martínez Enamorado in a report at the first congress of Iberian Castellology.

This archictectural feature comes from the Nasrid period, when the arch was an entrance in a corner of the castle.

Today, many tourist guides claim the arch is "unique in the west", but it is not an entirely distinctive element. As Martínez Enamorado pointed out, it is similar to others from the Nasrid period. However, in Álora they are particularly proud of it - there is even a replica at one of the entrances to the old town.

This is one of the many attractions of the fortress of Álora, which for years housed the town's cemetery in the highest part of the castle. Today the only remnants of its use as a burial site are the structures of the old pantheons.

The castle of Álora - at just under a thousand square metres - has other notable elements, such as two towers which are still standing: the Vela and Homenaje towers. Inside the fortress lies a Christian temple which was formerly a mosque, known today as the chapel of the Nazarene, which was the first parish church in Álora.

In the centre is the chapel of the Nazarene and either side are the towers.

This construction, with many Gothic features, was built on top of the previous Islamic building. For years it was the main Christian chapel in the town; until the construction of the current majestic church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación was completed in the 17th century. After the inauguration of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación (one of the largest churches in Malaga province) the chapel of the Nazarene was abandoned. It was later damaged by a fatal earthquake in 1680. Inside it was the picture of Nazareno de las Torres from the middle of the 17th century, but it disappeared during the civil war.

In addition to the horseshoe arch, the two towers and the chapel of the Nazarene, many of the castle's original walls remain intact and its strategic location offers one of the best views in Malaga province.

Visiting the castle of Álora is completely free of charge and the opening hours vary according to the season of the year.

