Valle de Abdalajís bumper car boss defends herself: 'If I can't continue, I will pack up and leave'

The Valle de Abdalajís fair has been marked by the numerous eye injuries children and young people have reported since riding the bumper cars attraction last weekend. The number of victims, according to some residents, has gone from 15 to 20 and now up to almost 100. Parents say that the injuries were caused by metallic particles or grease that detached from the electrical system of the roof of the bumper cars. Now, the fair worker responsible for this attraction has shared with SUR her version of the story, stating that she is ready to pack up and leave the fair, if she cannot continue operating safely.

With more than 30 years of fair experience throughout the province of Malaga under her belt, she said that this is the first time such an incident has happened in her career. "The first thing I don't want is for my business to cause any damage. Safety comes before everything else, even my income," she said in a firm tone, adding that there had been no "incidents of this type" during the fairs of Casabermeja and Alozaina earlier this summer.

The bumper car boss stated that she had immediately taken action on Sunday, after the Guardia Civil had informed her of the first eye injuries. "I called my trusted expert. We had a video call and he told me that we had to re-grease the ride's electrical system, which we did immediately. This is part of routine maintenance, as the system requires lubrication to prevent sparks and wear," she said.

The business owner also said that all the documentation was in order before the start of the fair. "In Valle de Abdalajís, one is required to hand in the permits even before setting up: Hacienda, OCA certificate, fire extinguishers... everything. I think it's good, because that way you don't run the risk of having an attraction set up and closed because it doesn't meet the requirements. I don't take any risks, because if something goes wrong, I'm the first to suffer."

Not in it for the money

The bumper car boss said that she had compensated everybody for the tokens they had purchased, if they had requested them, even those who had already used them. "I'm not in it for the money. What interests me is that people are satisfied and that nobody has a bad memory," she stressed, adding that there have been other incidents in her career and that she has always searched for a quick and efficient solution. "I have even paid out of my own pocket for broken glasses or damage, even when the insurance didn't cover it. It's part of the responsibility of being in charge of an attraction."

In the meantime, the town hall has stated that the fair had complied with all the formalities and technical reviews required by law before opening. However, pressure from locals is increasing and residents are demanding for controls to be established during the festivities, especially in attractions with exposed electrical elements or those requiring daily maintenance.

For the fairground worker, this debate is not a threat, but an opportunity to strengthen public confidence. "I make my living from this, I have dedicated my life to fairs. I'm not interested in having an attraction open if it means a risk for people. I'd rather lose a few days' work than put anyone's health at risk," she stated.