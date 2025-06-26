Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The footprint of the North sewage treatment plant has been reduced by 30% since the initial project, as shown in the infographic. SUR
Environment

Andalusian High Court stops work on wasterwater plant, upholding Vega Mestanza's appeal

The TSJA annulled the preliminary design of the project in response to the request of residents

Thursday, 26 June 2025, 19:58

The High Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA) has paralysed the work on the Edar Málaga Norte wastewater treatment plant by upholding the appeal of the Vega Mestanza association. The decision, which comes after residents defended the area with protests, annulles the preliminary project of the work.

Pending the effects of this latest ruling, the regional government (Junta) has stated that it will study the court's decision. However, the Junta is concerned about the decision and the environmental consequences of maintaining the discharge of untreated water into the Guadalhorce river. According to a statement, respect for the ruling does not mitigate the concern of the regional ministry of environment about the consequences of this decision. Without a treatment plant, wastewater from the municipalities of Alhaurín el Grande, Alhaurín de la Torre, Cártama and Torremolinos, as well as part of Malaga city, with a population of around 250,000 inhabitants, will continue to be discharged untreated into the Guadalhorce. This decision also has consequences for the public health of those living near the river and economic damage for the Junta, which will continue to pay penalties for the non-treatment of wastewater.

At the moment, the Junta pays an annual fine of almost 1.3 million for failing to comply with European water treatment regulations in this area. Not building this wastewater treatment plant would also hinder the social and economic development of the area, even though the project "has always been guided by technical criteria, as well as by compliance with the European water directive". "The Andalusian government's objective has always been to improve water quality. The Edar Málaga Norte plant is a work that protects the environment, as it is planned to prevent damage," said regional minister Ramón Fernández-Pacheco.

