112 incident

Autopsies rule out third-party involvement in death of young couple in Guadalhorce valley town

Central government's delegate in Andalucía stated that the bodies had no injuries, although the results of toxicology tests are still pending

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 14:14

Medical and forensic experts have ruled out the involvement of third parties in the death of the Coín couple, whose bodies were found on 12 October in the Arroyo de las Piedras area of the Guadalhorce valley town, according to central government's delegate in Andalucía, Pedro Fernández. He said "there is no indication" of any kind of any involvement of third parties, while responding to reporters' questions at an event in Estepa (Seville)

However, Fernández said we must await the results of the toxicology tests: "They will take approximately a month and determine whether there was any ingestion of any type of substance that could have caused the death, but for now, the involvement of a third party has been ruled out."

Municipal sources in Coín have said that the couple's young daughter is temporarily in the care of a maternal relative.

