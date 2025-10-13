Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Bodies of man and woman found at 'slum' property in Malaga town

According to SUR sources, they were the parents of a young girl and had only been living in the area for a short time

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Monday, 13 October 2025, 15:15

Police in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley have opened an investigation following the discovery of two bodies inside a "substandard housing property" in the Arroyo de las Piedras area in Coín. The Local Police went to the house at around 7pm on Sunday, where they found the man and the woman already dead.

According to sources consulted by SUR, they were the parents of a young girl and had only been living in the area for a short time, as they had moved from another municipality. Following the discovery, 112 Andalucía operators immediately alerted the health services and the Guardia Civil, although they were only able to confirm the deaths.

Investigators went to the scene and proceeded to remove the bodies for transfer to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga.

Police are awaiting the results of the autopsies to clarify the cause of death. At the moment, it is not known whether the bodies displayed any signs of violence.

