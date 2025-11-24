New Álora-Pizarra fire station is on track to be completed in spring 2026

What the new fire station in Álora-Pizarra, which is now more than 60% complete, will eventually look like.

Work on the future fire station in Álora-Pizarra continues to make progress and is now over 60 per cent complete, according to Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga. The project, part of the provincial fire consortium's (CPB) strategy to modernise its infrastructure network, involves an investment of 2.7 million euros and is being built on a plot of land located in Zalea, a district of Pizarra, next to the A-357 Guadalhorce motorway.

The vice-president for economic administrative management of the provincial council and president of the CPB, Manuel Marmolejo, recently visited the work. He was accompanied by the deputy for development and infrastructures, Nieves Atencia, as well as the mayors of Álora and Pizarra, Francisco Martínez and Félix Lozano. Marmolejo said that the work "is progressing according to schedule" and that it is expected to be completed in the spring of next year.

The location of the park also responds to a need to improve emergency response in the Guadalhorce valley. Until now, coverage in the area depended on the fire stations in Coín and a small emergency unit in Alhaurín de la Torre, which lengthened arrival times in municipalities such as Álora, Pizarra, Ardales, Carratraca and Casarabonela. The new location will allow faster and more efficient action.

The project

The project is laid out across several single-storey blocks with a total built area of 1,340 square metres. The main building will house the administrative areas, changing rooms, break rooms, a gym, operational facilities and the garage for emergency vehicles. Next to this block, a building is being constructed, which will have its own garage, storage areas, sleeping quarters and internal-use spaces. The facility is completed with a 14-metre training tower designed for drills and manoeuvre simulations.

1,340 square metres constructed

The provincial authority said that the design of the complex emphasises functionality and the use of natural light. The different areas are organised around a central courtyard, with large vertical openings that illuminate the interior spaces. Pedestrian and vehicle access will be from Avenida Virgen de Fátima, which will facilitate the entry and exit of both staff and emergency vehicles.

On the other hand, one of the main operational features of the fire station will be the reinforcement of the teams specialised in mountain rescue. The region, close to the Sierra de las Nieves national park and areas of difficult terrain, records a large number of incidents in natural environments. For this reason, the CPB has planned to equip the new park with specific resources and spaces for this type of intervention.

The construction of the Álora-Pizarra fire station is part of a wider plan by the provincial authority to modernise the provincial fire consortium. In recent weeks, work has also begun on the new Rincón de la Victoria fire station, which will also house the CPB's central offices and coordination centre, with an investment of 4.3 million euros. Work is also under way on the remodelling of the Coín station, with a budget of one million euros.