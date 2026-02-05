Malaga crime: man arrested in Alhaurín de la Torre after two-hour armed standoff with police

Irene Quirante Thursday, 5 February 2026, 11:08 Share

A 41-year-old man barricaded himself with knives at his home in Alhaurín de la Torre (Malaga) for two hours on Tuesday night, allegedly after assaulting his partner.

Once he came out after long negotiations, the police arrested him on suspicion of gender-based violence.

The incident in the Los Limones area required the intervention of the Local Police and the Guardia Civil. Upon arrival, the police discovered that the man had locked himself inside, drunk and in a state of great agitation.

According to sources, he had hurt himself and was losing blood, but said that he wouldn't come out until he had spoken to the head of the police and former neighbour of his.

The man in question was off duty that evening, but he went to the house as soon as he learnt about the incident. After almost two hours of mediation and negotiations, the man finally surrendered.

Due to the cuts he had inflicted on himself, he needed to go to the hospital, already under arrest for an alleged crime of gender-based violence and resistance.

The detainee's partner told the police that it was not the first time he had assaulted her. The police informed the victim of her rights, available resources and services, as well as the possibility of filing a complaint.