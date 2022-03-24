Tapeando en Cuaresma kicks off a month of festivities in Alhaurín el Grande This gastronomic event starts today and will take place this weekend and next, with the participation of 19 establishments in the town and the new addition of cocktails

Thursday, 24 March 2022, 09:42

As of today and during the month of April, Alhaurín el Grande becomes the centre of culture and gastronomy with a programme of festivities for all tastes.

Tapeando en Cuaresma, a culinary route that is now in its seventh edition with new proposals and initiatives, kicks off proceedings.

The event, organised by the town council in collaboration with Fedelhorce Alhaurín el Grande, will take place over two consecutive weekends, from 25th to 27th March and from 1st to 3rd April, with 19 bars and restaurants taking part in the competition. This year, a new feature of the tapas route is the addition of cocktails. Thus, customers will pay €3 per tapa with a drink, and €5 per cocktail.

As Toñi Ledesma, Mayoress of Alhaurín el Grande, explains, this seventh edition of Tapeando en Cuaresma seeks to promote local gastronomy and establishments, creating more employment and prosperity in the municipality through an attractive event that values local products. "We want to encourage residents and visitors to walk through our streets and enjoy and consume in our establishments during these special dates," said the municipal leader.

This 2022 edition incorporates an innovation of a technological nature as customers who sample the tapas or cocktails will vote for their favourites using FedelApp, a free, geolocation-based application from the Fedelhorce business association that allows you to see the tapas, vote for them, locate the establishments, map your route, and see the ranking in real time, modernising and speeding up the former 'Tapaporte' stamping system.

The last edition was held in 2019 (as the event could not be held in the last two years due to the pandemic) and was attended by almost 2,000 people who were attracted by the high level of the tapas presented. "This year we have incorporated the Lenten cocktails, a novelty that we believe will increase and diversify the influx of public and extend the hours of consumption," explains Ledesma.

A commitment to local goods

The participating proposals must have a creative presentation and name related to the theme of Lent and Holy Week, which will be assessed along with the flavour and local ingredients.

As for the prizes, four prizes will be awarded by popular and professional juries for two tapas and two cocktails. There will also be five prizes for the customers who sample the tapas or cocktails, which, as we have already mentioned, will be voted for via FedelApp.

With regard to what diners value most, the mayoress stresses that in the end flavour is the most important thing. "A good, creative and innovative presentation loses a lot if it doesn't have a rich, original flavour and top quality, healthy, local ingredients such as those we have in the Guadalhorce Valley, which is why it is what is most valued, although obviously the presentation is a very important complementary element," she says.

This route is complemented by a prize draw for all those who take part, another incentive to participate in this interesting initiative.

More events and proposals in April

Tapeando en Cuaresma will be followed by the 'Sabor de la Semana Santa' (Taste of Easter) gastronomic days, focused on the typical pastries and cuisine of this period and highlighting the festival from a culinary point of view.

To this end, the town council has published a pocket guide to visiting Alhaurin's Holy Week which contains all the information not only about the twenty or so participating establishments but also about the itineraries of the two bortherhoods’ processional routes, combining a directory of establishments and an agenda of Holy Week in a single document, available in Spanish and English and in printed and digital format.

"The link between gastronomy and Easter in Alhaurín el Grande is very important because historically the town's treasures include a wide variety of traditional seasonal recipes that span the whole year. And it is at this time of year when they are at their best, with very unique hot and cold dishes, as well as the typical pastries of our 'town with the soul of a village'," the mayoress explains. Dishes made in an artisanal way that were traditionally eaten in the homes ‘between processions’, and later made their way into the restaurants.

It should be noted that the Semana Santa in Alhaurín el Grande is a Festivity declared of National Tourist Interest in Andalusia. That is why, after two years of forced downtime, taking to the streets again in a town that celebrates Easter in such a special and intense way is going to be very exciting. "We are very much looking forward to reliving those moments that are culture and tradition, festivity and spirituality, a set of experiences that have passed from generation to generation and that are part of our essence, because Holy Week goes beyond these days and extends in one way or another throughout the year and to every corner of the municipality," says Ledesma.