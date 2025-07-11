Police identify reckless driver taking roundabouts wrong way and speeding in Guadalhorce valley town

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín de la Torre Friday, 11 July 2025, 09:22 Compartir

The driver of a Mini car, who engaged in reckless driving behaviour in the early hours of the morning of 2 July in the centre of Alhaurín de la Torre in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley, has been identified by the Local Police. The court has summoned him for a crime against road safety.

The car was captured on video by local residents and surveillance cameras, generating great concern due to the recklessness of the driver's behaviour.

The car was spotted exceeding the speed limit, occasionally skidding and reversing in areas where this is not allowed and taking roundabouts in the wrong direction. The videos and images show how other vehicles had to brake sharply to avoid collisions. The manoeuvres also put the lives of pedestrians in danger. At one point, the driver stopped to pick up some young people, before continuing.

Following an investigation, which reviewed the footage from the municipal cameras, the police identified the driver. He has been summoned before the court, after acknowledging the facts.

The town hall and Local Police force used the opportunity to remind the public that such actions can be punishable with a prison sentence of six months to two years and and ban on driving motor vehicles and mopeds for more than one and up to six years. Significant fines can also be applied.