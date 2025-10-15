Six-year-old child wanders through Malaga countryside to raise alarm that her parents were dead

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 11:23 Share

Investigators have not yet found a conclusive explanation for the deaths of a man and a woman in a 'slum' dwelling in Coín in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley. The bodies were found by their six-year-old daughter, who then wandered through the countryside until she found the house of some neighbours to tell them that her parents had died. The neighbours called the police.

The emergency services were alerted shortly after 5pm on Sunday, 12 October. The family's house is located in the Arroyo de las Piedras area, some 12 kilometres from Coín.

The Local Police and the Guardia Civil went to the scene and first interviewed the neighbours who had called. With them was the little girl, who was carrying the keys to the house where she lived with her parents.

The officers accompanied the minor. Looking through the window, they could confirm that there was at least one body inside the house. There were also four dogs, some potentially dangerous, and several cats.

The sources consulted described the dwelling as "substandard housing" - a small wooden house with a bedroom and a small living room in which the toilet was located. The two bodies were found on either side of it: a 48-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, both of Spanish nationality.

The couple, who had apparently been dead for several hours, showed no external signs of violence. According to sources, no signs of consumption of any narcotic substance or voluntary or involuntary ingestion of any psychotropic drug were found in the house.

The police and judicial investigation has not yet reached a clear conclusion as to the cause of death, especially given the relatively young age of the deceased. According to sources, the man's head showed signs of a small blow, which could not explain his death.

There were no previous complaints or history of abuse between them. The deceased woman also has a child from a previous relationship. The girl is about to come of age.

On Tuesday, the delegate of the central government in Andalucía Pedro Fernández told journalists that there was no evidence to point to the involvement of a third party in the couple's death. The investigators are currently waiting for the results of the toxicology test, which could take about a month. The report will "determine whether there was any ingestion of some kind of substance that would have caused the death".