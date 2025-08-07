Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

An inland beach. J.A.
Summer escapade

Seven things not to miss this summer on a visit to Malaga's stunning Guadalhorce reservoirs

For many, the Caminito del Rey gorge walk is the main attraction among the wide range of tourist activities available in the inland area known as the "three lakes"

Javier Almellones

Javier Almellones

Malaga

Thursday, 7 August 2025, 19:53

This is one of the most surprising summer destinations in inland Malaga province. Around the Guadalteba, Guadalhorce and Conde del Guadalhorce reservoirs, also popularly known as the 'three lakes', there is plenty to do in the middle of summer. It has beaches, thrilling routes and a lot of history, making it the perfect getaway.

During the last two summers, it was more difficult to spend a day at the beach at the foot of the El Chorro reservoir. The drought greatly reduced its flow and, therefore, it could not be enjoyed in the same way. However, this year, after a good hydrological year, it has once again become one of the best inland beaches in Andalucía.

What was once a Blue Flag beach offers a different kind of sandy beach to those found along the coast. Not only because of its fresh water but also because of the large forest that surrounds this beach.

Kayaking and paddleboarding with Indian Sport. SUR

Water sport activities form a fundamental part of the activities that can be enjoyed in the Chorro reservoir. There are companies such as Indian Sport that have been offering for a quarter of a century the opportunity to navigate this reservoir thanks to the rental of their canoes and paddle surf boards. Among the latter, it even has a group mode, with a capacity of approximately eight people.

Both kayaking and paddle surfing are relatively demanding water activities, requiring a certain amount of skill and concentration to navigate. But there is also an option in El Chorro for those who want to do more relaxed group tours, such as pedal boats, which can be rented from La Isla, another of the active tourism companies that operate on the reservoir.

Pedal boats. J.A.

One does not truly appreciate the significance of the three reservoirs until one gains a broad perspective. To do so, it is advisable to go to the main viewpoints early in the morning or late in the afternoon. Not only will you avoid exposure to the sun, but you will also get the right amount of light to contemplate a dreamlike landscape. The most recommended viewpoints include the Tres Embalses, the Tajo de la Encantada, the Estación del Chorro and the Buitreras.

Three reservoirs viewpoint. J.A.

Around the three inland reservoirs, there is much more than just spectacular scenery and gorges. Beyond the rough and rugged mountains, there is a past that can be explored even in summer.

Chapel hewn out of the rocks. J.A.

Trying to avoid the hours of peak sun exposure, one will have to find a moment to visit the site of Bobastro, which was the headquarters of Omar Ben Hafsún; or the necropolis of Las Aguilillas, a funerary complex that has its own hiking route. But there is much more in the surrounding area, from the Ardales cave to the castles of Álora and La Peña.

El Caminito del Rey gorge walk. J.A.

For many, the Caminito del Rey is the main attraction among the wide range of tourist activities available at the inland reservoirs. That said, some people have a fear of heights and choose to give it a miss. In summer, despite the high temperatures, it’s also a great way to enjoy nature and history in a thrilling way.

It is advisable to take a guided tour to avoid missing any details surrounding the Caminito del Rey – from the ammonites embedded in its walls to key railway landmarks and the thrilling origins of this walkway through one of the most breathtaking gorges in all of Europe.

Around the reservoirs, a wide gastronomic offer highlights the traditional dishes of the surrounding villages, such as Álora, Ardales, Antequera and Campillos, among others.

Terrace of La Garganta restaurant. SUR

Next to the reservoirs themselves there are many options for eating well and, in some cases, doing so while enjoying spectacular views. In the El Chorro area, establishments such as La Cantina, El Kiosko, El Mirador and La Posada del Conde await, all of them in Ardales. But there are also others in Álora, such as La Garganta, with one of the best possible panoramic views.

