Andalusian High Court sentences man to 12 years jail for sexually assaulting underage girl in Malaga province

The Andalusian High Court of Justice (TSJA) has sentenced a man to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young woman who was 15 years old at the time, while he was 20.

The incident happened in the Malaga town of Alhaurín de la Torre in May 2021. The accused and the victim were friends. On the day of the assault, the two bought something to eat and jumped over the school fence to have a snack together.

At one point, they kissed, but the girl pulled away when she saw that he intended to have sex with her. Due to his persistence, she got up and sat on another bench, but he grabbed her by the arms and sexually assaulted her. According to the ruling, the girl was so scared that she urinated on herself.

Although she was afraid to say anything at home, she later confessed to a friend. He then encouraged her to tell her parents, which she did. The family filed a police complaint.

The young woman has been suffering from the emotional consequences of the assault since that year. She has undergone therapy treatments, including on in a mental health unit. The incident also led to using illegal substances, for which she has also undergone treatment.

The ruling also refers to messages in which the young man acknowledges the sexual assault.

At the hearing, the defendant stated that the victim had given her consent, but the provincial court of Malaga declared the testimony of the young woman credible and sentenced him to 12 years in prison.

Despite the subsequent appeal, the TSJA has upheld the provincial court's ruling. In addition, the defendant cannot perform any profession involving contact with minors for a period of 25 years or contact and approach the victim for six years. The court has ordered that he pay her 25,000 euros compensation for moral damage.