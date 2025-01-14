Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The town's mayor, Joaquín Villanova (c), visits the new installations. SUR
Security beefed up to prevent vandalism at Alhaurín mirador lift
Security

Security beefed up to prevent vandalism at Alhaurín mirador lift

Each of the entrances has been fitted with surveillance cameras and glass doors to deter those intent on causing damage to this public facility

Jose Rodriguez Camera

Alhaurín de la Torre

Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 08:37

Glass doors and security and surveillance cameras on the lift at the Mirador de la Huertecilla will aim to deter those intent on causing damage to this public facility. The lift, which connects the square at this point in the town centre with the Palmilla neighbourhood, is a frequent target of vandalism. For this reason, it has been decided to enhance security measures, as explained by the mayor, Joaquín Villanova, during a visit to review the works. Additionally, Villanova said that thanks to this project, maintaining the lift will be easier.

Three structures have been installed to protect the entrance and exit doors of the lift on each level, namely Avenida de la Huertecilla and the exits leading Callejones Muñoz Seca, Goya, and Jacinto Benavente.

Each of the entrances is equipped with cameras, glass doors, and ventilation grilles. Villanova said that this will protect access to the lift, which was inaugurated along with the viewing platform in October 2022. The lift is widely used, particularly by residents of La Palmilla, who park their vehicles in the free public car park in La Huertecilla.

