Malaga missing person: 73-year-old Cártama resident not seen since amber alert for heavy rain

Irene Quirante Wednesday, 4 February 2026, 15:28 Share

A 73-year-old resident of the town of Estación de Cártama (Malaga province) has been missing since the morning of 1 February. The current adverse weather is heightening concern for his well-being.

José was last seen going out for a walk around 8am on Sunday. His family reported him missing when they realised that he had not returned and that it was impossible to contact him.

The Guardia Civil, the Local Police, civil protection and dozens of volunteers are participating in the search operation. According to sources, his phone is still ringing and the aim is to track the signal.

As municipal sources have pointed out, concerns increase with every hour and the passage of Storm Leonardo, which has triggered an amber alert for heavy rain in the municipality.

The search on Tuesday night had to stop at 10pm due to zero visibility and the rain.

If anyone has news of the man or seen him, they can call the Guardia Civil on 061, the Local Police on 092 or the emergency services on 112.