Opening date for new retail park in Guadalhorce valley announced

The new Alhaurín de la Torre retail park on Avenida Finca Taralpe is finally finished, after 13 months of construction work. It will open on 27 November, with churros with chocolate for the attendees of the ceremony and a bouncy castle for the little ones.

The promoter of the 3.6-million-euro project is López Real Inversiones 21, which has built the retail park over a surface area of 5,618 square metres. The new shopping area, which has 160 parking spaces, will include Lidl, Rossman, Tedi and Tiendanimal shops.

The new retail park is L-shaped, with four stores, the largest of 2,560 square metres, and the other three of 699, 598 and 415 square metres, respectively. The 1,270-square-metre car park also has shaded areas.

The town hall has also announced progress in the opening of Carrefour and Decathlon stores in Santa Clara

López Real Inversiones 21 is also promoting the 25-million-euro refurbishment of the Marbell Center in Marbella and the construction of the future shopping centre in El Mayorazgo, next to Colinas del Limonar in Malaga, for which just over eight million euros are earmarked.

Mayor Joaquín Villanova welcomed the business commitment to Alhaurín de la Torre as a formula for the "revitalisation of the local economy". He also announced progress in the construction of Carrefour and Decathlon stores in the Santa Clara area.