New retail park for Alhaurín de la Torre will create 'hundreds of jobs' The nearby A-404 is also being widened to two lanes in each direction, to relieve the traffic congestion in the area

Alhaurín de la Torre is to have a new retail park which will be 70,000 square metres in size and located between the A-404 and the industrial estates.

The mayor, Joaquín Villanova, said when announcing the plans that the project, which is part of a major development plan for the area to the north of the town, will create several hundred new jobs.

The retail park will be very close to the Rotonda del Encuentro roundabout, the A-404 and the Avenida de las Américas. It will have parking for nearly 300 vehicles and several garden areas.

The contract to widen this stretch of the A-404, which has suffered from regular traffic congestion in recent years, has also been awarded recently and the road will have two lanes in each direction once those works are finished.