Resurrection, the handcrafted 'dream' motorcycle created in Coín that aspires to conquer Verona

In a rural setting in Coín, far from large industrial estates and the usual areas that attract the motor industry, an unusual project has been developed. This is where 'Resurrection' was born, a unique motorbike built entirely by hand in the MalaVida Custom Garage. Its creator, Francisco Javier Colorado Porras, better known as Javi Colorado, has built from scratch a Harley-Davidson chopper, a type of handcrafted motorbike that combines mechanics, design and a strong cultural background, and which is now preparing to compete on an international level.

When we talk about this Harley-Davidson chopper, we are not referring to a conventional model. A chopper is a deeply customised motorbike: it is usually longer, lower and with a very strong aesthetic, inspired by classic American motorbikes. In this case, it is not a Harley that has been bought and modified, but a motorbike designed and assembled piece by piece, with its own decisions in terms of structure, engine, electronics and finishes. It is, in practice, a motorbike which cannot be replicated.

The project has been developed entirely in the MalaVida Custom Garage independent workshop. Making a bike like this involves much more than mechanical skills. It involves designing technical solutions, manufacturing or adapting components, testing and a significant investment of time and resources. Added to this is a key aspect: 'homologación' - the official process that certifies that the motorbike complies with safety regulations and can circulate legally. This is a long and complex process that requires patience, knowledge and technical rigour.

For all these reasons, Resurrection is also a clear example of "difficult" industrial entrepreneurship in rural areas. It is not an isolated artistic project or a domestic hobby, but a professional initiative that combines industry, administration and entrepreneurial vision. Taking a unique motorcycle from a small workshop and seeing it through to official registration with the industry and traffic authorities is a challenge that very few people take on, and even fewer manage to complete.

Origin

The origin of the project lies in a long-standing vocation. The driving force behind MalaVida Custom Garage, Javi Colorado, discovered the Harley-Davidson universe as a teenager. In the 1990s he bought his first bike and, driven by passion, he began to train in mechanics to maintain and modify it. Over the years, this hobby turned into a profession, and in 2015, the workshop was born, which eventually registered its brand at international level and began to participate in national competitions with good results.

The presentation of the motorcycle. SUR

After years of experience it was time to tackle "the dream bike". Resurrection was built without a fixed plan, allowing the creative and technical process itself to guide the final result. Hence its name, Resurrection, which alludes both to the rebirth of an idea long matured and to a personal and professional process of self-improvement. The bike grew little by little, solving technical and aesthetic challenges at each stage.

Although the project is a personal initiative, it has been developed with the support of a wide network of collaborators. Friends and professionals from the surrounding area provided parts, knowledge and support at different stages of the work, from manufacture to final adjustments. The result is an example of how the sum of talent, patience and cooperation can take a small rural workshop to very high standards.

The big reveal will come at the end of January 2026, when Resurrection will be presented at the Motor Bike Expo in Verona, Italy, one of the most important motor and custom bike fairs in Europe. For several days, thousands of visitors from all over the world will pass through an international show space where this bike will represent Malaga and a model of local entrepreneurship with global ambition.

Participation in this event is a key step in the project, which until now has been developed at a national level through competitions and exhibitions in the sector. The presence in Verona will allow the work carried out to be measured in an international context and place the bike alongside some of the most outstanding European custom creations, thus consolidating the leap from a local workshop to an environment of the highest technical and creative demands.