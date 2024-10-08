Fired-up residents living near Malaga shooting club claim noise is 'unbearable' and demand action

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín de la Torre Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 16:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Fed up residents of Pinos de Alhaurín are demanding action as they claim noise from the nearby Club de Tiro Jarapalo shooting club has become excessive.

It has been a long battle, which started in 2021 between a group of local residents and the shooting club. The residents are not seeking the closure of the facilities, but they are seeking the closure of shooting range number one. They claim the loud noise affects them directly and is unbearable and detrimental to the health of some people.

The residents, who prefer to remain anonymous, first asked town hall for help, only to receive the response that Alhaurín de la Torre council was not the responsible authority in the matter. In a letter dated June 2023, signed by councillor Jéssica Trujillo, in office at the time, it was pointed out that town hall does not have sufficient means to carry out control of the site and that surveillance of the shooting ranges falls under the responsibility of the Junta de Andalucía. However, in the letter sent by the councillor, there is a written commitment by the municipality to pass on the neighbourhood complaints to the competent authority. Prior to this reply, town hall had already received around a dozen complaints from these residents.

Resident demands heard

The residents, comprising some 100 families, continued to push and eventually got an appointment with the mayor, Joaquín Villanova, in April 2024. Their demands were heard face-to-face and presented the council with two measures they claimed would restore calm to their neighbourhood.

They first demanded the shooting range number one, closest to the residential development at just 150 metres away from houses, be closed. They said that, after consulting with experts, it is not possible to successfully soundproof this part of the site, due to its proximity to homes. They also requested the noise levels coming from the other four shooting ranges be reduced.

In addition to provisions of the Junta de Andalucía and other regulations, their claims are based on an approved study carried out on 23 and 24 March this year and paid for by the residents. The noise levels are unacceptable, with an average of 85 decibels and peaks of 110, according to the study.

This noise is practically double the recommended level, as it should not exceed 55 in a residential urban area. As they said during the meeting with town hall, this is what is stated in Alhaurín de la Torre's own regulations, and is therefore up to the council to ensure compliance.

Municipal reaction

Mayor Joaquín Villanova said noise measurements carried out revealed the permitted decibel level was breached and ordered the Real Sociedad de Tiro de Pichón de Malaga, which manages the shooting club, to solve the issue with a soundproofing plan.

If the organisation ignores the demand, the next step will be to apply sanctions, including the closure of shooting range number one, the mayor said. SUR has attempted to contact the Real Sociedad de Tiro de Pichón de Málaga, but did not receive a reply.

The Club de Tiro Jarapalo shooting club is located at kilometre 17 of the Coín road. It regularly hosts competitions, as was the case last weekend.