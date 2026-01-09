Registration opens for the eighth Trail de Cártama mountain race in tribute to 'Super Paco' This popular race, which has become firmly established as a key event in the provincial sports calendar, takes place through Sierra de los Espartales and the Pico del Águila region on Sunday 8 March

Tony Bryant Friday, 9 January 2026, 16:40 Share

Cártama will celebrate the eighth Trail de Cártama mountain race in tribute to Francisco Contreras, ‘Super Paco’, as he was affectionately known, on Sunday 8 March.

This mountain race, which has become firmly established as a key event in the provincial sports calendar, will this year be the Andalusian trail running championship and will also act as a qualifier for the Spanish trail championship.

The race, which takes place through Sierra de los Espartales and the Pico del Águila region, will be divided into several categories. These include a 21-kilometre route (trail), a 12-kilometre route (mini-trail) and an eight-kilometre route. In addition, there will be a ten-kilometre course for walkers, as well as shorter-distance races for junior categories.

Registration, which is open until 23 February, can be made on the www.dorsalchip.com platform.

Super Paco, who died at the age of 81 in 2019, began running in his 60s in order to control his cholesterol levels. He always stood out among the rest of the participants due to his slightly eccentric attire (and his walking canes) and his unfaltering determination. Cártama town hall honoured him with a sculpture in 2022 in recognition of his amazing track record in various mountain races.