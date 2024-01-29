Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Runners set off during last year's race. SUR
Registration opens for sixth Cártama trail race in tribute to ‘Super Paco’
Running

The mountain race offers three routes (25, 15.5 and 10-kilometres), along with a shorter distance for children, and a hiking route for walkers

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Monday, 29 January 2024, 11:37

Cártama will celebrate the sixth Trail de Cártama in tribute to Francisco Contreras, ‘Super Paco’, as he was affectionately known, on Sunday 10 March. The event, organised with the support of the Cártama Trail Athletics Club, was announced by sports councillor Juan Antonio Vargas, and Paco Contreras, son of the former local celebrity runner, who died at the age of 81 in 2019.

The mountain race, which takes place through Sierra de los Espartales and the Pico del Águila region, offers three routes (25, 15.5 and 10-kilometres), along with a shorter distance for children, and a hiking route for walkers.

More than 400 runners from all over the province took place in last year’s race, which is part of the Andalusian trail running championship.

Registration, which is open until Sunday 3 March, can be made on the www.dorsalchip.com platform.

Paco Contreras, during one of his last races.
Paco Contreras, during one of his last races. SUR

Super Paco began running at the age of 60 in order to control his cholesterol levels. He always stood out among the rest of the participants due to his slightly eccentric attire and his unfaltering determination. The town hall honoured him with a sculpture in 2022 in recognition of his amazing track record in various mountain races.

