Cártama town hall unveils latest memorial to long-distance mountain trail runner 'Super Paco'

Monday, 18 July 2022, 10:50

Cártama town hall has once again paid tribute to long-distance mountain trail runner Francisco Contreras, better known by the public as Super Paco because of his amazing track record in various mountain races.

The latest tribute is a silhouette of Paco with his trademark straw hat and wooden canes mounted on a granite pedestal, along with a plaque with the words ‘Humility - Effort - Commitment’. The silhouette of Paco is also incorporated into the logo of the Cártama Trail Club, an association that he was a member of and which also holds an annual mountain race in his memory.

The sculpture, made by local company Mora Salazar, is a tribute to the athlete’s work in the transmission and example of values in sport, and for his participation in hard mountain races that earned him the admiration and affection of the sports world.

The unveiling of the new monument took place on Friday and was attended by the mayor of the town, Jorge Gallardo, who said Paco “proved to be an outstanding example of sportsmanship”.

The councillor for Sports, Rosa González, members of the Cártama Trail Club, along with numerous relatives and friends of the popular athlete also attended the inauguration ceremony.

Earlier this year, the town hall honoured Paco with a colourful mural painted by local artist Guillermo Paz (Nesui SRC). The mural decorates the side of a building in Calle Primavera in the El Sexmo district of the town, just a few metres from the house where Paco lived.

Paco, who died at the age of 81 in 2019, began running at the age of 60 in order to control his cholesterol levels. He always stood out among the rest of the participants due to his slightly eccentric attire and his unfaltering determination.