Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Mayor of Cártama holds meeting with delegates of the regional government. SUR
Floods

Regional government agrees to coordinate action to reduce flood risks in Cártama

A study will make it possible to determine the necessary measures to reduce flooding, as well as the projects and actions that need to be taken to prevent torrential rain and river overflows from affecting urban areas

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 16 January 2026, 12:57

The Mayor of Cártama, Jorge Gallardo, met with regional officials this week to chart a path toward long-term water management solutions following the town's recent deluge.

The meeting, held with Patricia Navarro, the Andalusian Government’s delegate in Malaga, and Fernando Fernández, the delegate for Agriculture and Water, centered on a critical new commitment - a comprehensive hydrological study of the Guadalhorce River and its tributaries as they pass through the municipality.

This study will make it possible to determine the necessary measures to reduce flooding, as well as the projects and actions that need to be undertaken to prevent torrential rains and river overflows from affecting urban areas of the municipality, such as Estación de Cártama and Doña Ana.

Furthermore, at the mayor’s request, the regional authority has committed to continuing the cleaning of the Guadalhorce river to improve its drainage capacity while progress is made on the implementation of this flow study.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Another weather change: cold and rain return to Malaga province
  2. 2 Environmentalists report illegal activity in eastern Costa del Sol beauty spot
  3. 3 Eastern Costa del Sol intensifies pine tree treatment ahead of processionary caterpillar season
  4. 4 Malaga village advertises new tourism opportunity
  5. 5 Plane makes emergency landing in Barcelona following threat made on board
  6. 6 Three arrested following violent incidents in Gibraltar
  7. 7 Three violent criminals arrested following burglary on eastern Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Lorry breakdown on A-7 motorway triggers traffic jams between Torremolinos and Benalmádena
  9. 9 Eastern Costa del Sol town introduces DNA checks to catch owners who fail to pick up dog poo
  10. 10 Overturned van disrupts traffic on A-7 motorway in Marbella

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Regional government agrees to coordinate action to reduce flood risks in Cártama

Regional government agrees to coordinate action to reduce flood risks in Cártama