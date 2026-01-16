Regional government agrees to coordinate action to reduce flood risks in Cártama

Tony Bryant Friday, 16 January 2026, 12:57 Share

The Mayor of Cártama, Jorge Gallardo, met with regional officials this week to chart a path toward long-term water management solutions following the town's recent deluge.

The meeting, held with Patricia Navarro, the Andalusian Government’s delegate in Malaga, and Fernando Fernández, the delegate for Agriculture and Water, centered on a critical new commitment - a comprehensive hydrological study of the Guadalhorce River and its tributaries as they pass through the municipality.

This study will make it possible to determine the necessary measures to reduce flooding, as well as the projects and actions that need to be undertaken to prevent torrential rains and river overflows from affecting urban areas of the municipality, such as Estación de Cártama and Doña Ana.

Furthermore, at the mayor’s request, the regional authority has committed to continuing the cleaning of the Guadalhorce river to improve its drainage capacity while progress is made on the implementation of this flow study.