Public appeal to help find 58-year-old woman reported missing in Malaga town

Her family and friends have not seen or spoken to her since 20 November

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 15:10

The SOS Desaparecidos association has activated an alert to try to find 58-year-old Alhaurín de la Torre resident Araceli. Her family and friends have not seen or spoken to her since 20 November.

According to the description provided by SOS Desaparecidos, Araceli is 1.68 metres tall, of slim build and has black hair and eyes.

If anyone has any clues as to where she might be, they can contact the association on 868 28 67 26. You can also contact the National Police (091), the Local Police (092) or the 112 Andalucía emergency service operators.

