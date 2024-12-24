Prominent archaeologists attend launch of Cártama museum collection catalogue

Tony Bryant Cártama Tuesday, 24 December 2024, 10:22

The municipal theatre in Cártama hosted the presentation of the catalogue of the Cártama museum collection last week, which was published by the town hall and the regional government.

The event was led by Francisco Melero, doctor of archaeology and director of the catalogue, and was attended by Jesús Salgado, head of cultural institutions of the Junta de Andalucía in Malaga. Also present were Bartolomé Mora, professor of archaeology at the University of Malaga, José Beltrán, professor of archaeology at the University of Seville and Fernando Quesada, professor of prehistory and archaeology at the University of Madrid, three of the authors who collaborated in the writing of this catalogue.

"It is an afternoon of celebration, because now we have this catalogue, which is the result of extensive collaborative work. The collection allows the rich history of Cártama and the Guadalhorce valley to be brought closer to the public, contributing to one of the basic pillars of public administrations in terms of culture, such as the research and dissemination of our rich historical heritage," Salgado said.

He also thanked all the experts, professionals and researchers who have made it possible for the project to see the light of day and also highlighted the work of “those people who protected and preserved” many of the pieces that are now exhibited and that can now be enjoyed in the museum.

Francisco Melero explained that the idea arose in 2019 when the council, after years of work, was tackling the final stretch for the creation of the museum collection. "Every good museum must have a good catalogue, but it can be done as an inventory or it can be done in the most elaborate way, with files that contain exhaustive information and comments from experts in the field," Melero said.

Cártama town hall explained that the catalogue is a “fundamental explanatory and informative document”. A total of 24 national specialists have participated in the writing of this publication, which includes an article detailing the work that has been carried out for the creation of the museum collection, as well a history of the different civilisations that settled in Cártama from the eighth century BCE to the present day.

In addition to serving as a guide for those who want to visit the museum, this catalogue is intended for those who want to study the valuable archaeological heritage of the municipality.

Following the presentation, the catalogue was delivered as a sign of recognition and public gratitude to those residents who discovered and preserved many of the pieces in the collection, which the council said makes them “part of the great historical legacy of Cártama”.

"Without culture there is nothing, because culture is the basis of everything. For this reason, we will continue to support any cultural initiative that contributes to the training of people and to publicise the heritage of our people,” culture councillor Juan Francisco Lumbreras said.