Malaga firefighters perform dramatic bridge rescue after car plunges into river

A driver was saved from a sinking vehicle using ladders and stretchers after a late-night crash in the municipality of Álora

Tuesday, 17 February 2026, 15:19

Firefighters rescued a driver whose car had fallen into the Guadalhorce river in Malaga province after a collision with another vehicle on Monday night.

The car accident happened at kilometre 45 of the A-7077 in the municipality of Álora. Due to the impact, one of the cars fell under the bridge. The driver in the other car called the emergency services.

Once at the scene, firefighters assessed the risk and decided that one of them would descend from the bridge with the help of a ladder and a rope. He helped the driver out of the car and placed him on a stretcher.

The 061 medical team took the man to hospital. The woman who was driving the other car had no injuries.

In the meantime, the firefighters descended again to inspect the car and identify the registration number.

