Suspect arrested for stabbing man to death in Malaga village

Málaga Friday, 28 November 2025

The Guardia Civil have arrested one man suspected of stabbing to death a 60-year-old resident of the village of Yunquera, in the Sierra de las Nieves in the province of Malaga.

The incident took place in the early afternoon of Monday, 24 November. A relative found the victim's body over a pool of blood in the latter's home. Although he immediately alerted the emergency services, the medical team could not save the injured man.

The deceased worked in construction, although he was on sick leave at the time of his death, according to his close circle.

The body had stab wounds, including one to the neck, and the autopsy confirmed that it was a homicide.

A man of Spanish nationality reportedly turned himself in on Friday, 28 November. According to sources, he is also a resident of Yunquera. The Guardia Civil investigation remains open.