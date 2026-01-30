Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Members open up their gardens for afternoon visits. SUR

New president and new name for Guadalhorce horticultural group

Keith Train took over the 20-year-old club at the beginning of January and among his first tasks was the renaming of the group

Tony Bryant

Friday, 30 January 2026, 17:13

The Guadalhorce Garden Group has announced that it has elected a new president after former president Sheila Nie stepped back from the role at the end of last year.

Keith Train took over the club this month and one of his first tasks was to increase the profile of the group and invite keen gardeners to join to boost the membership over the coming months.

Since its founding 20 years ago, membership has expanded beyond Coín, leading members to vote to change the name from the Coín Garden Club to the Guadalhorce Garden Group.

The group holds afternoon visits to members' gardens for ten months of the year, and each member is expected to host a visit once every two years.

Those interested in joining can contact the group on Facebook at Guadalhorce Garden Group.

