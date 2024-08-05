Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The new duck houses in the park. SUR
Ducks in Malaga town&#039;s park get new houses
Guadalhorce Valley

Ducks in Malaga town's park get new houses

The shelters in the municipal park in Alhaurín de la Torre have a colourful design, in keeping with the pavilion and the new enclosure wall

José Rodríguez Cámara

Monday, 5 August 2024, 19:14

The ducks in Mirador de Bellavista park in Alhaurín de la Torre are about to return to their "home" in this municipal green space, the oldest in the town. The town hall has built new shelters, which, in a few days, will be installed in the park, once the space next to the pond has also been prepared for their assembly.

At the same time, steps are being taken to comply with all the animal health and welfare regulations, which has been the main reason for all the work to improve, reform and transform the park and the fountain and pond area. The houses, which are linked by bridges, have a colourful design in keeping with the new 'Gaudí' style pavilion and enclosure wall.

Phenolic boards have been used for their construction, a material that is more durable and resistant than traditional wood. This will be one more measure in the integral remodelling project of this park, where the pavilion next to the pond and part of the perimeter wall have already been built to protect it from vandalism and combine its use and enjoyment with the rest of the area.

