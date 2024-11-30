Guadalhorce residents object to possible expropriation of land for solar power plants

Local citizens and protest groups in the Guadalhorce valley are speaking out against the expropriation of land for macro solar power plants. Their concern is palpable about the possibility of the Faballones photovoltaic project in Álora and the Orla project in Coín becoming a reality, both proposed by Verbund. This Austrian investment fund, according to some protest groups, is seeking to have this land recognised as being 'of public utility'. This legal term is enshrined in a law in force in Spain since 1955 and allows the expropriation of private land if the project is considered to be in the interests of the general public.

Hundreds of residents in the Guadalhorce area do not agree with this definition, especially ever since September when the Official State Gazette (BOE) published the names of numerous landowners in the areas around Álora, Coín, Alozaina, Cártama, Casarabonela and Pizarra who are potentially affected by the construction plans. From that moment on the people started to get mobilised in an attempt to understand and work out the possible effects of these projects on their daily lives and the environment around them.

Although the first approaches towards landowners regarding these proposals date back to 2018, some of them claim that, during the pandemic in 2020, meetings to negotiate the use of their land intensified. This pressure, coupled with the restrictions on movement and meetings at the time, left many people feeling at a disadvantage to properly evaluate the proposals presented to them. The debate now focuses on the implications these developments could have on the landscape, biodiversity and agricultural activities that are a fundamental part of the local economy.

Partnerships

For some years now protest groups have set themselves up as charitable associations, groups like Valle Natural Río Grande and AloraSol. They have been working to inform local residents and help them defend their rights. These organisations have arranged meetings, offered legal advice and created standard forms to submit planning objections that can be presented by any interested party. In addition, they made documents and practical guides available to residents who wished to express their doubts or disagreements with the projects.

The concept of "public utility" raises a complex debate. On the one hand there are those who see these projects as an important part of moving towards a more sustainable energy model. On the other there are those who fear that the negative consequences, such as the impact on the landscape or the loss of productive land, have not been fully analysed. Locals, many of whom have a deep connection to their land, are left wondering how these decisions could affect their way of life and the identity of the Guadalhorce valley.

What is clear is that this moment represents a turning point for the whole valley. The outcome of these deliberations could define the direction of the Guadalhorce Valley for years to come, marking a before and after in its history. In the meantime, residents continue to seek answers and support, hoping that decisions will reflect a fair balance between the needs of energy development and the protection of local communities.