Malaga town protects against West Nile Virus by creating first comprehensive plan for Sierra de las Nieves

Monda town hall in Malaga province has decided to leave nothing to chance in the fight against the West Nile Virus. Following the detection of a positive case in the neighbouring town of Guaro last year, which was considered to be the first confirmed human case in the province of Malaga, and the reclassification of the municipality to a medium risk level, Monda has activated a municipal vector surveillance and control plan - a pioneer in the Sierra de las Nieves area, which combines prevention, intensive surveillance and direct elimination of mosquitoes.

Monda mayor María Fernández stated that the decision has been taken with a clear priority: "The health of our residents is our utmost concern. We cannot allow the tranquillity of our town to be threatened by a disease which, although mild in most cases, can have serious consequences. That is why we have decided to act proactively and not wait for the problem to arrive at our doorstep."

The plan was designed by specialised company Athisa Medio Ambiente with a budget of 834.90 euros, but its implementation will have a total investment of 9,289.17 euros. "This plan is not an expense, it is an investment in the well-being of our community," said councillor for the environment Candelaria Ruiz.

The work schedule has been designed to adapt to the biological cycle of the mosquito and to be more intensive in the months of greatest risk. The winter phase, from December to March, includes a monthly visit to inspect and treat outbreaks. In the summer phase, from April to November, the frequency increases with two visits every fortnight.

The actions combine two fronts: control of adult mosquitoes by spraying with a Tifone atomiser and manual larval treatment at key points such as scuppers, fountains and streams. "It is crucial to attack the problem at its source, controlling the larvae before they become adults," said Ruiz, adding that this dual strategy has proven to be the most effective in other municipalities.

Procedure

The administrative procedure for implementing the plan has been rigorous. The contracting of the company was initiated on 26 March. Once the document had been drawn up by Athisa, it was sent to the territorial delegation of health and consumer affairs on 9 May. On 6 June, the regional administration requested the correction of some points, to which the town hall responded on 3 July.

'We are implementing the plan with the certainty that it has been validated by experts,' Fernández said

Although the official confirmation by registry is still pending, the technicians of the delegation have given their verbal approval, which has allowed the actions to begin. "We are implementing the plan with the certainty that it has been validated by the experts," Fernández said.

The plan is not limited to institutional actions. It includes an awareness campaign for residents, with the aim of educating and assisting them in the elimination of possible mosquito breeding sites in their homes and gardens. Information will be provided on measures such as avoiding accumulations of water in containers, keeping drains clean and covering tanks. "Everyone's involvement is essential. With the cooperation of the public we will make Monda a safer place, free of the West Nile Virus," councillor Ruiz said.