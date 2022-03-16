Spanish mayor thanks San Francisco for his 'help' in delivering much-needed rain Almost four decades after the last procession of its kind, the image of the saint toured the streets of Alhaurín de la Torre in February to ask for rain, which has reached the province in the form of snow and abundant rainfall

The Mayor of Alhaurín de la Torre, Joaquín Villanova, has taken to social media in order to thank San Francisco de Paula for his “help” in delivering much needed water to the municipality.

On 11 February, the residents of the Viñagrande neighbourhood participated in a procession, the first of its kind in 37 years, to beg for rain in the face of a period of extreme drought. A month later, the water has reached the province in the form of snow and abundant rainfall.

The mayor, who participated in the procession, declared on his Facebook page: “They say that traditions do not work. Thank you. May it continue to rain for eight more days.”

This traditional procession usually takes place in the autumn, although the current drought prompted members of the Viñagrande Association, local farmers and parishioners to accompany the saint from the hermitage of El Alamillo to the parish church of San Sebastián last month.

Tradition

As tradition dictates, three pieces of bacalao (dried cod) were placed at the foot of the image, an offering by which the saint is asked to mediate to attract rainfall in times of extreme drought.

The image of San Francisco de Paula, which has close links to farmers and fishermen, is housed in the hermitage of Alamillo, which was erected in his name in 1875.