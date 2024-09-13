Elderly man stabbed by his son dies of injuries in Malaga

Juan Cano / Irene Quirante Friday, 13 September 2024, 14:28 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

An 81-year-old man who was stabbed by his son in Campanillas on Wednesday (11 September) has died as a result of his serious injuries. The incident happned at around midday on Wednesday, after which the victim, who had at least half a dozen stab wounds to the chest, was taken to the Hospital Clínico in Malaga in a critical condition. He died at 2am on Thursday.

The attacker, 41, was arrested after the incident; he already had a restraining order in force following previous episodes of domestic violence against his father.

The 112-Andalucía emergency system received a call from a man asking for help because, he said, his brother was stabbing his father at their home, located in a residential area of Campanillas.

Local and National police and 061 medical services were immediately called to the scene. On arrival, the alleged assailant had fled the house, although he was located a short distance away by the police officers, who arrested him.