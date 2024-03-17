Man shoots ex-partner dead in Guadalhorce valley town and then turns weapon on himself

Juan Cano Malaga Sunday, 17 March 2024, 14:10 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Guardia Civil is investigating a new domestic violence crime in Malaga province. A 52-year-old man has shot his ex-partner, aged 49, dead and then took his own life with the same weapon, according to the initial investigations by the police.

The incident happened on Saturday night (16 March) in the Guadalhorce valley town of Pizarra, to the north of Malaga city. The shooting happened in Calle Lealtad and neighbours alerted the emergency services that several shots had been heard.

The couple involved had been separated for several years and had two children aged 16 and 23. According to sources close to the case, the man went to the house and fired several shots at the victim, who died. He then turned the weapon on himself.

The Guardia Civil reported that there were no previous reports of domestic incidents between them. According to Cadena Ser, the woman had just started divorce proceedings.