Man dies in inland Malaga village after concrete mixer lorry overturns

The 58-year-old victim was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene of the accident, despite an air ambulance crew being mobilised

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 1 September 2025, 10:13

A 58-year-old man died after a concrete mixer lorry overturned on a dirt track in the town of Casarabonela in Malaga province, according to 112 Andalucía.

At 1.45pm on Friday the emergency service helpline received an alert about an accident that had happened on a dirt track near the MA-5402. A concrete mixer lorry had overturned, trapping a person, causing damage to the vehicle and loss of part of the load.

The control room operators quickly activated the Malaga provincial fire brigade (CPB), the 061 health emergency service - which even mobilised an air ambulance - the Local Police and the Guardia Civil.

Despite the best efforts of the crews, nothing could be done to save the life of the man, who died at the scene of the accident.

