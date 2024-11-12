Volunteers pause rebuilding efforts in Guadalhorce valley ahead of forecast heavy downpours

Cristina Pinto Malaga Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 12:21

Volunteers helping to rebuild flood-hit communities in the Guadalhorce valley will pause their work tomorrow (Wednesday) after an amber alert for heavy rainfall was issued. The 112 Andalucía emergency service coordination centre has already issued a statement calling for extreme caution in the Axarquia, Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce regions of Malaga province, active from 3am on Wednesday 13 November until the end of the day.

Hundreds of volunteers from Malaga have responded immediately where today (Tuesday 12 November) they divided into groups to go to the different municipalities in the Guadalhorce valley and Abdalajís valley area to help residents "who want to leave their homes or want to take precautions". On Wednesday and Thursday, the volunteer groups will suspend their voluntary work "for safety reasons", confirmed Soledad González, one of the coordinators of the groups of volunteers who have been working in the affected areas since last week.

"We call on all people in the affected areas to exercise extreme caution. Please take the necessary measures with your vehicles, especially protecting the underbody, and avoid driving in flooded areas. Take shelter in your homes. This will pass soon, but it is essential that you read this report and follow the instructions of the authorities," the volunteers said in a statement which they are spreading on social media and seeing into WhatsApp groups. They have also added the link to the official warning from the Junta de Andalucía and the 112 emergency service coordination centre, where they point out the guidelines and advice residents should follow.

According to 112 Andalucía, the amber warning for heavy rain will be active from 3am until the end of the day, where up to 30mm could fall in one hour and up to 100mm in 12 hours. "We will continue to work tirelessly, but the important thing is that those affected are kept safe and moved to safe areas if necessary. We ask for the utmost caution," the volunteer group added.

Mixed messages

Some messages circulating in WhatsApp groups on Monday pointed out that "the Guadalhorce reservoir was being drained and that this could aggravate the situation and endanger the safety of some people". However, in SUR's enquiry to the Junta de Andalucía, they said this procedure was not a danger to the area: "It is a controlled cleaning and safety manoeuvre: they have been working all day with technicians from the delegation and river guards and it has not affected the flow in any significant way".