Malaga town takes a 'firm step' in its commitment to the 'responsible use of natural resources'

Cártama town hall has recently installed a new waste disposal point on the El Cerro industrial estate. The council said that this new facility is necessary for the town, since it will offer the population a space where they can dispose of waste that cannot be deposited in conventional containers, and also to ensure its correct storage, management and recycling.

The ‘punto limpio' ('clean point’) was inaugurated on Wednesday by the mayor, Jorge Gallardo, along with various councillors, representatives of local associations and residents.

"With the official inauguration of the 'clean point', we take a firm step towards a more sustainable Cártama, more committed to the environment, and with public services at the height of what our residents deserve," Gallardo said.

The mayor explained that the commissioning of this facility has meant "an important investment by the town hall, an economic and technical effort that has required time, planning and commitment".

"This is not just another facility. It is an essential tool in our local waste management strategy. It is a commitment to the circular economy, recycling, the responsible use of natural resources and the fight against climate change," he added.

The mayor said the space will provide citizens with a suitable place to deposit furniture, appliances, computer devices, paints and solvents and other materials, “thus preventing their abandonment on public roads”.

The 1,358-square-metre plant, which had an investment of around 500,000 euros, also has an auxiliary building with an office and control post, an adapted toilet and an area that will be used for the storage of other waste.

Gallardo stressed that citizen collaboration is necessary for the facility to work properly. "The success of these facilities will not depend only on public investment or infrastructure, but on the responsible use we make of it as a community. We call on all the residents of Cártama to use this space responsibly, with respect and with common sense," he concluded.

The facility will be open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am until 2pm, and from 4pm to 7pm.