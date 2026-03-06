Malaga nature protection police investigate horse farm owner for animal abuse

Friday, 6 March 2026, 14:19 Share

The Seprona nature protection unit of the Guardia Civil are investigating a horse farm owner in Malaga province for an alleged animal abuse offence.

Local residents reported that there was an abandoned mare living in critical health conditions on a plot of land in the municipality of Cártama.

Upon their arrival, the police found the animal unable to get up by itself. An initial inspection revealed that the mare had a severe deformation of the left hind limb, with excessive hoof growth.

This prevented the animal from resting on the hoof and forced it to do it directly on its joints, causing extreme pain and irreversible damage.

The police called the vet service, but the doctors decided that there was nothing else they could but euthanise the animal.

According to the investigation, the owner had not provided the obligatory veterinary assistance or the necessary care, allowing the horse's condition to worsen. The environmental prosecution of Malaga is handling the case.