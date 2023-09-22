Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Improvements on Coín-Alhaurín el Grande road on track for end November

A four-kilometre stretch of the A-404 is being widened

Friday, 22 September 2023, 13:14

The Junta's delegate in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, has visited the widening works being carried out by the regional government on a four-kilometre stretch of the A-404 road between Coín and Alhaurín el Grande in order to improve road safety.

The 3.1m-euro works, between the A-355 junction and kilometre point 5, are ahead of schedule and already over half finished. They are expected to be finished in November.

