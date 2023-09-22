Improvements on Coín-Alhaurín el Grande road on track for end November

Sections
Friday, 22 September 2023
The Junta's delegate in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, has visited the widening works being carried out by the regional government on a four-kilometre stretch of the A-404 road between Coín and Alhaurín el Grande in order to improve road safety.
The 3.1m-euro works, between the A-355 junction and kilometre point 5, are ahead of schedule and already over half finished. They are expected to be finished in November.
