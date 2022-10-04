Guardia Civil motorcyle officer injured after collision with a car in Pizarra The AUGC union for police officers has been calling for some time for airbag jackets to protect officers on motorbikes, such as those worn by the Spanish royal family’s protection officers

A Guardia Civil officer was admitted to hospital on Sunday after being involved in a collision with a car at a crossroads in Pizarra. The officer, who was on a motorbike and had right of way, was hit by the vehicle after the driver reportedly ignored the 'stop' sign at the junction.

The accident occurred on the A-357/A-353 around 8.40pm. Both men were taken to hospital: the Guardia Civil officer to the Clínico in Malaga and the 70-year-old driver of the car to the Valle del Guadalhorce hospital.

Sources say the officer, 57, suffered a dislocated elbow, injured ankle and bruising in the crash. He has now been released from hospital, but there is no information about the condition of the other driver.

The AUGC Guardia Civil union has been calling for some time for airbag jackets to protect officers on motorcycles, such as those worn by the Spanish royal family’s protection officers.